DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A man is in the Durham County Jail without bond after he was charged with trafficking methamphetamine, cocaine, and heroin.

Durham County sheriff’s investigators executed a search warrant Wednesday night in the 200 block of Seven Oaks Road. They found trafficking amounts of the drugs as well as marijuana and a ghost gun in the suspect’s home.

Drugs seized from the suspect’s residence. (Durham County Sheriff’s Office)

Franklin “Frankie” Rodriguez, 42, of Durham, is charged with:

Three counts of manufacturing, selling, distributing, producing a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a school,

Four counts of maintaining vehicle/dwelling for controlled substance,

Possession of a firearm by a felon,

Possession with intent to manufacture/sell/distribute marijuana,

Trafficking methamphetamine,

Trafficking cocaine, and

Trafficking opium or heroin.

In addition to these most recent charges, Rodriguez was served with arrest warrants from a previous True Bill of Indictment on additional drug-related charges, the sheriff’s office said.

His first court appearance was Thursday morning.