DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A man is in the Durham County Jail without bond after he was charged with trafficking methamphetamine, cocaine, and heroin.
Durham County sheriff’s investigators executed a search warrant Wednesday night in the 200 block of Seven Oaks Road. They found trafficking amounts of the drugs as well as marijuana and a ghost gun in the suspect’s home.
Franklin “Frankie” Rodriguez, 42, of Durham, is charged with:
- Three counts of manufacturing, selling, distributing, producing a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a school,
- Four counts of maintaining vehicle/dwelling for controlled substance,
- Possession of a firearm by a felon,
- Possession with intent to manufacture/sell/distribute marijuana,
- Trafficking methamphetamine,
- Trafficking cocaine, and
- Trafficking opium or heroin.
In addition to these most recent charges, Rodriguez was served with arrest warrants from a previous True Bill of Indictment on additional drug-related charges, the sheriff’s office said.
His first court appearance was Thursday morning.