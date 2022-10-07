DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham Fire Department is changing the way they train new firefighters, as the city skyline changes. More high rises in the city mean more heights for firefighters to cover.

“Training for us in particular has changed with the height of the buildings,” said Durham Fire Battalion Chief Bryan Baker. “Typically our highest building up until a couple of years ago was 15 stories, which still sounds like a lot.”

But with more high rises being built in the city, firefighters are facing new heights.

“We’ve gone up to a 27-story building, which means a higher pressure coming into the building, which means more stairs to climb, the buildings not only are going up but they’re going out at the same time,” Baker said.

Firefighters don’t go up all those stories alone, of course.

“Everything that’s on this truck that we’re going to need, we’ve got to carry up with us, elevators typically aren’t in play, so that’s a big hurdle,” Baker said.

So now in training, firefighters are learning how to get water pressure just right, how to climb staircases effectively, and how to get people evacuated if needed.

Their newest fire truck was also designed with high rises in mind.

“We went with a different style supply hose, so we reduced the size from a 5-inch to a 4-inch to help fit all of the rest of the hoses on the back, but we also changed the type of hose,” Baker explained.

It’s a changing landscape of the city, and of the fire department.

“As these buildings become more popular, we are going to have to adapt our training to mirror those structures, so it’s definitely going to grow,” Baker said.

Baker also says another thing the department is working on is educating people who live in high rises on what to do if a fire breaks out. He says they’re always looking to go into buildings before an emergency happens to educate people on how to respond.