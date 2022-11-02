DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN)—A Durham duplex was damaged in a fire that 42 emergency personnel responded to, according to the Durham Fire Department.

This happened around 9 p.m. Tuesday in the 1400 block of Cherrycrest Drive.

Firefighters said when they arrived smoke was visible from the building; crews had the fire under control in roughly 10 minutes, according to officials.

Firefighters said the left side of the duplex had major damage and the right side of the building had minor smoke damage.

Officials said two adults from one unit, and one adult and three children from another unit were displaced because of the fire.

Firefighters said the fire was caused “when oil caught fire on the stove.”