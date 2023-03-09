DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham Fire Department is looking to hire about 50 new firefighters. That would be the biggest Academy in department history.

“Right now, sometimes we’re stretched thin,” firetruck driver Teekie Majors said. “So we might actually have to call for more resources.”

Majors says low staffing has prevented him from adding a fourth person to help out on the truck.

“We ride, a lot of times, three to a truck,” he said. “Tasks are limited at that point.”

Some firefighters are retiring. Some are leaving for different jobs, as the city continues to grow.

“The more people that you have in an area, the more people that you need to have to service that area as well,” Deputy Chief of Emergency Services James Cole said.

The current Academy of 26 firefighters is set to graduate next month. When the newest application process opens April 1, the department could double those numbers.

“Extra hands on scene helps provide that safety and gives us more people to be able to accomplish tasks in a quicker manner,” Cole said.

Majors says his team typically works ten days a month with 24-hour shifts.

“Some assignments, you might be up all night,” he said. “Some assignments, you might get a little rest here and there. But for the most part, a lot of times, it’s busy.”

And bringing in recruits can only help.

“It’ll be a benefit,” Majors said. “It’s going to be hard. It’s going to be challenging to kind of do it in a way. But it’s going to be a benefit, especially getting all those people out of the Academy and getting them on the trucks.”

Majors says the department plans to hold open houses this month for those interested in applying.