Durham Fire Department deploys drones over fertilizer plant fire

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – The Winston-Salem Fire Division continues to battle a fire at the Weaver Fertilizer plant. Inside the plant are 600 tons of ammonium nitrate, a highly explosive compound.
A non-mandatory evacuation order is in place for the 1-mile radius around the plant because of the potential for the ammonium nitrate to explode.
In response, the Durham Fire Chief reached out to the Winston-Salem Fire Chief to offer assistance with their drone assets. Winston-Salem Fire Division Chief Bobby Wade accepted their help on Tuesday,
Four members of the Durham Fire Department deployed Wednesday. They brought two thermal imaging capable drones and a command vehicle. Members of the Durham Fire Department’s drone team are tasked with providing aerial imagery to assist the local incident management team with situational awareness.
A division chief with the department, Jeff Roberts, said in a statement, “We are glad to be able to provide assistance for this difficult situation.”