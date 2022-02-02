Durham Fire Department deploys drones over fertilizer plant fire

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – The Winston-Salem Fire Division continues to battle a fire at the Weaver Fertilizer plant. Inside the plant are 600 tons of ammonium nitrate, a highly explosive compound.

A non-mandatory evacuation order is in place for the 1-mile radius around the plant because of the potential for the ammonium nitrate to explode.

In response, the Durham Fire Chief reached out to the Winston-Salem Fire Chief to offer assistance with their drone assets. Winston-Salem Fire Division Chief Bobby Wade accepted their help on Tuesday,

Four members of the Durham Fire Department deployed Wednesday. They brought two thermal imaging capable drones and a command vehicle. Members of the Durham Fire Department’s drone team are tasked with providing aerial imagery to assist the local incident management team with situational awareness.

Thermal imaging drones captures hot spots at fertilizer plant fire. Credit: Durham Fire Department

The Durham Fire Department’s drones capture smoke over a fertilizer plant fire. Credit: Durham Fire Department Credit: Durham Fire Department

The Durham Fire Department deploys drones over a fertilizer plant fire. Credit: Durham Fire Department

A division chief with the department, Jeff Roberts, said in a statement, “We are glad to be able to provide assistance for this difficult situation.”