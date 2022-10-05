DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Durham’s new Fire Engine 1 will be welcomed home this Sunday in its own special ceremony.

Engine 1 is the last of seven new units that will go into service in 2022. The city said it will primarily serve downtown Durham, making it one of the city’s busiest engines.

During the ceremony, that will take place at 2 p.m. Saturday at Fire Station 1 located on 139 E Morgan Street, crew members will be performing a transfer of equipment from the old engine to the new, washing the new engine wheels and pushing the new engine into service.

Durham said the ceremony is open to the public and will also be an informational, yet fun, session to teach those about traditions of fire service life.