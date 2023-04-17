DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham Fire Department is hiring a record number of firefighters.

DFD is one of many departments nationwide dealing with a shortage of firefighters, especially as more firefighters are retiring. Firefighter Erin Kaplan said they’re still getting the job done every day, but they’re often doing it with a couple less firefighters per shift.

“We’re supposed to have four people on a truck, according to standards. Right now, we’re just riding with three so being able to have that fourth person on the truck really helps everybody out,” Kaplan said.

The department needs to hire at least 50 new firefighters and they need to do it by April 30 so those applicants can be ready to go through the academy. Current firefighters tell CBS 17 there’s a lot of information you’re learning over that eight month stretch.

“You do the things that you were just in class on and just get your reps in until it’s just muscle memory for you,” Kaplan said.

Applicants will have to go through agility and knowledge tests before being called for an interview.

To apply, click here.