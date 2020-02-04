Durham Fire Department to distribute, install hundreds of carbon monoxide alarms for free

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Hundreds of carbon monoxide alarms are going to the Durham Fire Department today – and they’ll be distributed to Durham families who can’t afford one of their own.

This comes after high levels of carbon monoxide were detected in units throughout the McDougald Terrace public housing complex. The discovery forced inspections and evacuations.

The fire department will give out and install the alarms at no charge to city residents who can’t afford to purchase one. They will have a brief ceremony Tuesday afternoon at the Durham Fire Department’s Station One.

This is happening because of a big donation from a Mebane-based company called Kidde. It’s one of the largest safety manufacturing companies in the country.

The goal is to bring awareness to the dangers of carbon monoxide.

Families forced out of their homes at McDougald Terrace are still living in hotel rooms across the city as crews work to fix and upgrade equipment inside the apartments to address the carbon monoxide issues.

Living in hotels is bringing a whole new set of issues for the impacted families.

Residents have shared their concerns at Durham City Council meetings over the past few weeks.

