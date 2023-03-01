DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – If you want to live out a dream, it’s never too late.

That’s Ryan Greer’s message.

At 45 years old, the former construction worker is training to become a Durham firefighter.

“As a kid, you see the big, red firetruck,” Greer said. “You want to get on it.”

(Ben Bokun/CBS 17).

Greer and 25 others have trained for eight months, and the process continues.

“For me, it’s being a part of a team, being part of that family where you’re working together on a mission,” he said.

Battalion Chief Richard Ray said for Wednesday’s fire control training, the property owners donated a home to be burned.

While the recruits learn how to put out a fire, Ray said teaching them reminds him of his own experiences.

“I would be remised if I didn’t give back to them, because somebody invested in me and took time with me so that I could be standing here today doing what it is I’m doing,” he said. “It’s not lost on me.”

Ray has been with the Durham Fire Department for 26 years, and some of the other trainers have been with him the whole time.

“I kind of get the full circle of life of the firefighter when I get to do these things, so it’s pretty cool,” he said.

Recruits like Greer hope to share the same experience. He hopes to work with the team for many years to come.

“It’s never too late, even at 45,” Greer said. “You come out here and do this and become a part of this and really live out your dreams.”

Graduation for fire academy recruits is set for Tuesday.