DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Since July 2, there have been six house fires in East Durham affecting abandoned homes near Angier Avenue and E Pettigrew Street.

According to the Durham Fire Department, all six fires have been ruled as arson.

No Durham residents have been displaced due to the fires.

The fire department is urging city residents to with any information on these fires to call Crimestoppers at (919)-683-1200. Crimestoppers pays a cash reward up to $2,000 for any information that could lead to arrests in these cases. Callers can also remain anonymous when calling.