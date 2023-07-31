DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Within the first couple weeks of July, there were six abandoned house fires in East Durham near Angier Avenue and East Pettigrew Street. All of them were ruled as arson by the fire department.

Now investigators are working to determine if those incidents are related.

“I can’t recall of any string that frequent, that close together in time,” DFD Deputy Chief of Emergency Services James Cole said.

Another fire just before 10 a.m. Sunday along South Miami Boulevard has also been ruled arson, making it the seventh case in July.

“It is an uptick this month over the past several months,” Cole said. “And it’s just something to be aware of.”

Earlier in July, Durham fire officials enlisted the help of the Chief State Fire Marshal. CBS 17 spoke with state fire investigator Craig Jarman a few weeks ago about arson investigations in general.

“Are they always using the same ignitable liquid?” Jarman said. “Are they always setting them in the same place? Are they setting them inside the house? Are they setting them outside on the porch?”

Those are questions Durham fire investigators are asking as the department says abandoned homes can pose a greater threat to first responders.

“If you go into a house that may be vacant, watch out for missing floors or that kind of thing,” Cole said. “It’s another obstacle.”

The Durham Fire Department is still trying to determine if there’s a connection between any of these fires. At this time, no one is in custody.

“It is a little bit of an anomaly for this month,” Cole said.