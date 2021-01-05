Durham fire officials investigating after 2 people, 2 dogs killed in house fire

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Durham fire officials are investigating a double fatal house fire that also left two dogs dead and two people seriously injured on Tuesday morning.

Fire crews responded to a fire call at a home on Hilltop Drive at around 4:50 a.m. on Tuesday.

According to fire officials at the scene, when crews arrived at the home they found one person outside and the residence on fire. Authorities said the person outside had attempted to get three people trapped inside out of the home but was unable to. That person suffered severe burns to their hands and was transported to the hospital.

Authorities said that one person was found quickly when firefighters entered the home and they were taken to an area hospital for treatment of serious injuries. Two people and two dogs were found dead inside the home. A third dog was resuscitated at the scene and taken to a veterinarian’s office for treatment.

Firefighters were able to bring the fire under control in about 15 minutes and extinguished the fire in around 25 minutes, officials said.

No cause of the fire has been determined at this time. The names of those who died have not been released yet.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.