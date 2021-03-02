Durham fire officials investigating after multiple units badly damaged in apartment fire

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham fire officials are investigating an apartment fire that occurred Tuesday morning.

Multiple units at Bay Creek Apartments on Hudson Avenue were badly damaged in a fire that was called in around 7 a.m.

No one was injured in the fire, but pictures and video from a CBS 17 crew at the scene showed multiple units on multiple floors charred and badly damaged.

Officials at the scene said there were “no significant injuries” in the fire.

Investigators said it will be a while before they’re able to determine the cause of the fire.