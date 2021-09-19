Durham firefighter dies month after getting COVID-19

Fire Driver Jeremy Klemm. (Courtesy of the Durham Fire Department)

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – A Durham firefighter died a month after getting COVID-19, the fire department announced Sunday morning.

Fire Driver Jeremy Klemm had been with the Durham Fire Department for 15 years. He was a graduate of Fire Academy 19, the department wrote.

Klemm was promoted to fire driver in January 2020.

Klemm got COVID-19 on Aug. 17. He died Saturday evening, the Durham Fire Department said.

He leaves behind his wife, brother, son, and two stepsons.

“He will be greatly missed,” the fire department wrote.