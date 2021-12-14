Durham firefighter injured responding to house fire, transported to the hospital, official says

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A Durham firefighter was injured while battling a fire on Tuesday morning in East Durham, Durham Fire Department Division Chief Jim Cole told CBS 17.

According to Cole, crews responded to a fire in the 200-block of N. Maple Street, which is between E. Main and Taylor streets, before 7 a.m. Upon arrival, firefighters found a single-story home up in flames.

Cole said it took crews about 30 minutes to get the fire under control. One firefighter was injured while battling the blaze when he hit his head on an object. The firefighter was transported to the hospital for treatment, Cole said.

The division chief told CBS 17 that an investigation into the cause of the fire is underway and officials are still working to gather all the details regarding the fire, including whether anyone inside the home was injured.

Cole said more information will be released later this morning.