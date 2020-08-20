Durham firefighter injured while battling business fire Wednesday night

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – A Durham firefighter was injured in a structure fire Wednesday night.

The fire broke out at a business on the 400 block of South Driver Street around 9:30 p.m. According to a news release, when firefighters arrived on scene they noticed flames and smoke visible near the rear of the business.

The firefighter who was injured in the blaze was transported to the hospital and treated for a minor burn.

Approximately 58 firefighters were able to control the fire within 15 minutes. The fire caused smoke and heavy fire damage to the middle room in the rear of the business.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.