DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Serving as a driver for the Durham Fire Department, Lucas Hall said his old station, which was built almost 50 years ago, had water leaks and a pest problem.

“The old station was very dated,” the engine 18 driver said. “There was parts of it that were starting to kind of fall apart a little bit.”

His new workplace comes with a gym and a lounge.

“I’ve never gotten to go and be the first people in a new station,” Hall said.

The brand-new Fire Station 18 in Durham opened this week and firefighters responded to their first call Monday morning at about 11:30 a.m.

“In this station, you actually have a contributing voice as to where stuff is located and how things will operate,” Hall said.

According to DFD, the cost of the new space was roughly $10 million.

Firefighters working at Station 18 said because they are now closer to a major thoroughfare, it’ll give them quicker response times.

“Being in a neighborhood, you got to drive a little bit slower, a little bit more careful,” driver Darius Thompson said. “Being out here, being on the main road, we could come out, we have a little bit better runs going to different locations.”

Thompson said the fresh layout allows his squad to grow closer to one another.

“My room was on the first floor [and] all the firefighters were on the second floor,” he said. “And my driver’s room was in a whole different area. So now all our rooms are a little bit closer.”

Fire Station 18 primarily serves the Southpoint Mall area and provides emergency medical services as well.

“It’s a much cleaner station,” Hall said. “It’s brand new. Hopefully, we won’t have to worry about the bugs and the snakes and the mice.”