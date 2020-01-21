Small dog rescued from Durham apartment fire

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Durham firefighters rescued a small dog from a Tuesday afternoon apartment fire off Williamsburg Road.

Around 4:15 p.m., firefighters were called to the 1800 block of Williamsburg Road in reference to a fire.

“On arrival, firefighters reported a two story apartment building with heavy fire on the first and second floors of an apartment on the end of the building,” Deputy Chief Chris Iannuzzi said.

The fire was under control within 20 minutes but not before two units suffered heavy fire damage. A third has smoke damage.

Firefighters rescued a small dog as an apartment filled with smoke. The dog has been reunited with its owners.

There were no injuries and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

(Durham Fire Department/Twitter)

