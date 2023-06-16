DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Working as a Durham firefighter for years, Jason Davis said he clocked 120 hours on the job just last week.

“It is tough mentally to stay focused at times because you know the battle that’s in front of you, and you know the struggle that’s at home,” Davis, who makes just over $47,000 a year, said.

Durham firefighters are pushing for what they say is a fair wage. Davis said it’s money that was promised from the city, years ago.

“They laid it out on the table and told everybody what they would get paid,” said Davis, the president of the Professional Firefighters of Durham (Local 668). “And the city just has not kept up their end of the deal.”

This year’s city budget proposal, in total, includes a 7 percent pay increase for sworn fire department employees. That comes from a 2 percent pay structure adjustment and a 5 percent pay-for-performance merit system increase.

But the firefighters ask for an amendment to bump that total up to 15 percent. That request would come from a 10 percent market adjustment, along with the 5 percent step increase.

“I’ve got more firefighters that have told me that if something doesn’t happen with this budget, that they are going to pursue options elsewhere,” Davis said.

At last week’s city council meeting, dozens of Local 668 members expressed their concerns.

“We are told that we are greedy,” Durham firefighter Jason Fralicker said. “Greed is an intense and selfish desire for something. What about what we’re trying to do is selfish?”

The city tells CBS 17 there are no plans to increase the pay plan. But the budget includes a salary market analysis that will be used to recommend appropriate adjustments for city positions.

Davis said at least half of the department’s firefighters have more than two jobs, and about 90 percent have at least a second job.

“We’ve lost 17 firefighters this year to other departments or leaving the fire service altogether,” he said.

Davis also said some firefighters make just over $14 an hour while logging plenty of overtime.

“You definitely have to make sacrifices and figure which bill you’re going to pay this week and which bill you’re going to have to put off for a month,” he said. “And you still have to put food on the table for your family.”

A statement sent to CBS 17 by the City of Durham reads:

“Firefighters have received some form of additional compensation each year over the past 4 years, including in the midst of the financial uncertainty of the pandemic. While the step plan increase (5%) did not occur in FY21, all sworn firefighters received a 5% premium pay incentive over their base pay. This payment was calculated for the previous 12 months (July 1, 2020 – June 30, 2021) and paid to each sworn firefighter in a lump sum. In FY22, fire personnel received a 3.5% structure adjustment resulting in a 3.5% permanent addition to base pay. Additionally they received a bonus between $1,000 and $1,500 for FY22. Later during FY 22, they received a mid-year pay adjustment, averaging 12.3% with the Fire Recruit position adjusting by 14.3%. In FY23, we resumed the 5% merit raises. The 5% merit increase in FY23 was added to base pay amounts that had been increased by more than 15% in FY22.” City of Durham

The final budget approval takes place Tuesday night at 7 p.m.