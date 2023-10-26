DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Dominion Energy crews are on scene Thursday afternoon working to fix a gas line in Downtown Durham, according to a company spokesperson.

The gas leak was discovered Thursday morning by the Durham Fire Department near the Five Points area.

Dominion’s spokesperson said a third party damaged the gas line while excavating, the spokesperson said.

A section of road at the corner of Ramseur Street and East Chapel Hill Street has been closed off, the Durham Fire Department said.

People are being asked to avoid the area, if possible, at this time.

This comes a little more than a week after three gas leaks led to evacuations of residents of homes and apartments, as well as, an early dismissal at an elementary school in Durham.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.