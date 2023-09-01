DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – The Durham Fire Department were sent in response to an apartment fire on Saturday evening.

The fire broke out at a multifamily residential building on the 5800 block of Tattersall Drive at around 6:50 p.m.

When firefighters arrived on scene, they reported seeing flames coming from the second and third flooring balcony of the building. Fire officials said it was under control in almost five minutes.

The fire was contained to the exterior of the building, according to Durham fire officials.

Nobody was hurt and no one was displaced, officials said.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.