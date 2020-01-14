Durham firefighters respond to overnight house fire

DURHAM, N.C.(WNCN) – Durham firefighters were dispatched to a residential fire on Cherrycrest Drive around 12:19 a.m.

When firefighters arrived on scene, smoke was visible from the second floor.

Officials say the fire was under control in less than 10 minutes and caused moderate damage to the apartment.

One adult was displaced and is being assisted by Red Cross.

There were no injuries and the cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

