DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – In her kitchen on wheels, Mary Schow cooks up some comfort food favorites.

“We have chicken wings, chicken tenders, chicken sandwiches, hot dogs, cheeseburgers and Philly cheesesteaks,” Schow said.

She and her husband run “Mr. Wingz and Mrs. Thingz,” a food truck parked at The Spot, a food truck lot at 1216 Midland Terrace in east Durham.

She said they like to move their truck around in the Triangle, but the high price of gas lately has made it difficult.

“Since gas prices are raising, we don’t go to our local events anymore,” Schow said.

Schow said it now costs them double what it did to make a trip to Raleigh or another nearby town.

Schow said the cost of propane is also up. The truck owners have now gone from spending $25 a week to keep their grills going to $55 a week, which left them with only one choice.

“We raised prices on the food, so it balances out a little bit,” Schow said.

She said prices have gone up two dollars. For instance, she said they raised the price of cheeseburgers from $6 to $8.

But she said that business has not slowed, and the customers continue to come.

“They understand why it’s more expensive,” Schow said.

Kent Allen Wright, owner of Mr. Cheesesteak and Tasti Tacos, said even though he keeps his food truck parked at The Spot on Midland Terrace in East Durham, he said having to travel to pick up products is taking a toll.

“We travel to and from stores and to our commissary to grab our products, so it is definitely hitting us in the pocket,” Wright said. “We would love to see them (gas prices) go down, but in the meantime, we’ve got to do what we’ve got to do.”