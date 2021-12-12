Durham FOP holds annual ‘Shop with a Cop’ event Saturday

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – On Saturday morning, dozens of Durham police officers and Durham County sheriff deputies hit the aisles of Target on Durham Chapel Hill Boulevard and shopped with more than 20 children.

It’s all part of the Durham Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) Lodge 2’s annual Shop with a Cop event.

The FOP partnered with the Durham Rescue Mission and found 20-25 underprivileged children to shop for on Saturday morning.

They bought the children toys, clothes and other things they may need throughout the year.

“For one, it’s a good community-building opportunity to build that trust between law enforcement officers and the community we serve,” Thomas Navarre, the president of the Durham FOP Lodge 2, said. “It also gives us a chance to just really get to know some of the folks in our community and it gives us an opportunity to give back to those who are less fortunate than we are.”

Last year, officers and deputies were not able to shop with kids in person due to COVID-19.

Instead, law enforcement officers bought the gifts and delivered them to the children.

This year, they were again able to shop with the kids in person.

“We’re just glad we were able to do this in person again,” Navarre said. “We get to shop with them and we’re able to get them what they need and what they want as well.”