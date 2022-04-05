DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – J-U-N-E 2 may be the next word running through Frank Dumas’ mind.

That’ll be the day the Bethesda Elementary School fourth-grader takes the national stage in Washington, D.C. to compete in the Scripps National Spelling Bee.

“He doesn’t like to mess up so he will put in a lot of effort to study and come up with strategies that help him reach his goals,” Frank’s mother, who asked to be referred to as Mrs. Dumas, said in a news release. “He’s always seeking to find out how he can overcome any challenges that he faces so he can be successful.”

And all in he was, according to his mother.

Mrs. Dumas explained that Frank and his twin sister Ana were exploring Spanish and French to teach themselves the languages when they began looking up unknown words and studying their spellings and origins. She said she also challenged her kids to study for the Spelling Bee.

Fast forward and “Frank’s spelling mastery not only earned him the top spot in the class, grade, school and regional bees, but a spot among only 200 peers across the country who’ve earned the privilege to participate in this year’s national bee on June 2,” the release said.

Additionally, Frank said he found himself spelling words subconsciously now that he’s become a bee participant, and he admitted to getting a “satisfying” feeling when he correctly spells words.

Bethesda Elementary shared the news with Frank during Spring Break and the school said it is planning a celebratory send-off before he leaves.