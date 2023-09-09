DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — This week, a letter was sent to Durham County District Attorney Satana Deberry.

It reads in part, “I am writing on behalf of the Durham County Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 2, the law enforcement community, and the many concerned citizens of Durham County regarding the recent arrest and subsequent release of repeat offender Ahmmon Fishe.”

It also states, “it is crucial for the safety of our community that Mr. Fishe is not granted a bond reduction and remains in custody.”

CBS17’s Nick Sturdivant asked what prompted the letter.

“He’s (Fishe) been arrested multiple times. He’s shown that when he’s encountered by law enforcement that he’s likely to fight and use deadly force even,” explained Larry Smith, spokesperson for the Durham Fraternal Order of Police.

According to arrest records, Fishe is still detained at the Durham County Detention Center.

Records show Fishe was arrested and charged on September 3. He faces numerous charges including assaulting a law enforcement officer, carrying a concealed weapon, and breaking or entering a motor vehicle.

Durham Fraternal Order of Police wrote in the letter that an officer was hurt during this latest incident.

“It just creates to us an unnecessary risk to put our law enforcement officers in when you know you got someone that’s violent. If he’ll be this violent to law enforcement officers how much of a danger is he going to be to our general public?” Smith stated.

In January, CBS 17 reported another incident where Fishe fled from police in a suspected stolen vehicle.

Later that day, officers found him asleep in the vehicle.

The district attorney’s office said when officers woke him up, he backed into a police car, then drove toward several officers.

That’s when two officers fired shots at Fishe. He was injured.

In July, Deberry decided not to seek charges against those two officers.

CBS 17 asked what can be done to keep from getting to the point of sending a letter to the DA’s office.

“That would be more of a question for the district attorney’s office. Clearly, law enforcement is doing their job here. He’s had multiple arrests,” said Smith.

CBS 17 reached out to the district attorney’s office. So far, we have not heard back.

The Durham Fraternal Order of Police told us Fishe’s bond has been upped to $500,000. He’s scheduled to be in court on September 26.