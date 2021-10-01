Durham Freeway lane closures set for Saturday

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Some lane closures are planned for the Durham Freeway this weekend.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation said crews will be making concrete pavement repairs between Ellis Road (Exit 8) and Briggs Avenue (Exit 10) on both the northbound and southbound sides of the freeway.

On the southbound side, one lane will be closed near Briggs Avenue from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

At 6 p.m., the right northbound lane will be closed, with a full closure starting at 10 p.m.

All northbound traffic will be detoured onto Ellis Road to Cornwallis Road to N.C. 55 and Alston Avenue to return to the Durham Freeway.

Northbound lanes are scheduled to reopen by 7 a.m. on Sunday.