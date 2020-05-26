Durham Freeway reopens after shooting, crash overnight

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Durham Police are searching for whoever shot someone along the Durham Freeway overnight.
Police say the incident happened overnight on the Durham Freeway near Briggs Avenue when someone fired shots into a moving car, which caused the car to crash and catch fire.
Police did not say if the victim was the driver or the passenger.
We will update this story as more information becomes available.
