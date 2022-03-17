DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A major section of the Durham Freeway was shut down Thursday morning after a driver had a “medical emergency” and then crashed, Durham police told CBS 17.

According to the North Carolina Department of Transportation, the crash happened on the southbound side of the Durham Freeway (N.C. 147) at Ellis Road at approximately 8:30 a.m.

Police said the wreck occurred when a driver had some sort of a “medical emergency” and then ran off the road and slammed into the guardrail.

Both Durham police and the Durham County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene to assist North Carolina State Highway Patrol troopers with traffic control. Both sides of N.C. 147 were closed after the wreck.

Southbound drivers were being rerouted onto Ellis Road and northbound traffic was being diverted around the crash, police and the sheriff’s office said.

All law enforcement agencies at the scene had advised drivers to avoid the area.

NCDOT officials estimated the road would reopen by 9:30 a.m. but it was still shut down as of 9:50 a.m. and traffic in the area remained at a standstill. The right lane on the southbound side reopened just before 10 a.m. The road fully reopened at approximately 10:06 a.m., according to the NCDOT.

Highway patrol is investigating the incident. The condition of the driver has not been released. CBS 17 has reached out for more information.

This story will be updated as it develops.