DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – A Durham man was sentenced to 10 years in prison on Wednesday to one count of felony possession of a firearm, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Thursday.

30-year-old Tyrico Devonte Bowens of Durham was sentenced after pleading guilty to the charge on Sept. 29, 2023.

Bowens, who’s a member of the Eight Trey Gangster Crips street gang, was at a family gathering in Apex in December 2022 when he pulled out a 10mm Glock handgun from his car after an argument with his girlfriend’s father, according to court records. When family members tried to intervene, Bowens fired the gun in front of the home, prosecutors said.

Five days later, the gang unit with the Durham Police Department arrested Bowens at his home on charges related to the incident. After searching the home, officers found three loaded firearms, including the same 10mm Glock handgun used during the same altercation, prosecutors said.

At the time of these offenses, Bowens had previously been convicted of the following charges:

Assault with a Deadly Weapon Inflicting Serious Injury and Second-Degree Kidnapping (Durham County – 2013)

Conspiracy to Commit Robbery with a Dangerous Weapon, Possession of Firearm by Felon, and Conspiracy to Intimidate Witnesses (Durham County – 2014)

Possession of Firearm by Felon and Concealed Carry (Durham County – 2018)

Possession of Firearm by Felon and Possession with Intent to Sell or Distribute Cocaine (Durham County – 2023)

Because of these charges, Bowens was legally barred from possessing a firearm due to his status as a felon.

The case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Raleigh-Durham Safe Streets Task Force (SSTF), the Durham Police Department, the Durham County Sheriff’s Office and the Apex Police Department.