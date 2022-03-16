DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Transit Administration is awarding more than $400 million to 39 states for transportation projects.

Almost $11 million of that has been awarded to Durham for improvements to the Durham Station Transportation Center.

The City of Durham said they would use the money to improve the bus island by adding more shade and weather protection, more restrooms, and seating. The city said they are planning on a new customer service and security kiosk as well.

Durham said the federal dollars would also be used on the park-and-ride. The current park-and-ride area will be relocated, the pavement will be repaired, and eight more bus bays would be added.

The federal funding covers 80 percent of the $13.5 million project, according to the city. Construction could begin summer 2023 and would last about a year.

Construction will be done in phases to keep the station open and functioning for riders.

Greensboro and Concord also received federal funding for their transportation projects.

Greensboro was awarded $3 million to buy electric buses to replace older buses that have exceeded their useful life. Concord was awarded $3.9 million to buy hybrid electric-diesel buses to replace older buses.