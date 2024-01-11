DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Big investments are being made to expand electric vehicle resources in Durham.

The U.S. Department of Transportation announced it’s giving almost $5 million to the city to install more chargers.

You might see them in parking lots across the Triangle. But over at one dealership in Durham, electric vehicle specialist Travis Lunsford said they’re not always available.

“That is a hindrance a lot of people bring up when they’re talking about EVs is the lack of available charging stations,” he said.

There are seven public charging station locations in Durham County. Local car dealers said right now, that’s not enough to support electric vehicle owners.

“If enough people buy them, you’re going to have people lined up to fast charge their cars and basically get discouraged and decide ‘this might not be the right thing for me at this time,” Lunsford said.

While there are other private charging stations in Durham, the city is getting over $4.8 million to install 20 fast chargers in historically disadvantaged communities.

They’ll be placed in at least three locations within one mile of Interstate 40, 85, 885, and Highway 70.

“When you look at our downtown corridor you see that there’s significant investment,” Durham Mayor Leonardo Williams said. “But when you leave the corridor, you look at the outer rim, you see that there are communities that are dilapidated. They deserve love too.”

The mayor said he got a call from Secretary of Transportation, Pete Buttigieg, who delivered the news.

Throughout Durham County as of August, there are almost 3,000 registered electric vehicles. That’s compared to the neighboring Wake County, which has over 15,000.

Lunsford said Michael Jordan Nissan in Durham sold just 50 of them last year when he had a goal of over 100.

“More fast chargers would probably mean an uptick in business which would move the ball down the field,” he said.

The hope from the city is that this grant benefits the environment and increases those EV sales.