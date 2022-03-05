DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – On Saturday afternoon, 5-year-old Ava Lewis set up her ice chest full of bottles of lemonade and started selling them at Mr. Fries Man restaurant in downtown Durham.

From regular lemonade to strawberry lemonade, Lewis has been selling lemonade since she was only 3 years old.

Since then, she’s made thousands of dollars, but the Durham girl does not keep the money for herself.

“I have to sell lemonade to get babies in need of their stuff,” Lewis said.

She said her family purchases pacifiers, diapers and toys for women and babies at a local shelter.

“I really think that it’s a great thing for someone who is young and who has a passion to help others,” said Maggie Lewis, Ava’s mother.

Lewis said her daughter first got the idea to start a lemonade stand when she wanted to raise money for spring break a couple of years ago.

“What happened was Ava asked for some crab legs, and so for her spring break, I said, ‘oh you’re going to get a job because you’re asking for crab legs,’” Lewis said. “So that’s how I ended up getting her lemonade stand.”

Ava then set up the lemonade stand outside her mother’s salon and she started making a lot of money.

“It was like a parade out there, everyone wanted lemonade,” mom Maggie Lewis said. “They asked her, ‘what do you want to do when you get your money?’ And she said ‘I want to help babies in need.’ It went from a lemonade stand to cups to bottles to gallons. Now she also does events such as baby showers and weddings.”

The lemonade is Lewis’ grandmother’s recipe.

Lewis was recognized by Durham County Commissioners for the work she’s done with her lemonade business in 2019. Since her story went viral, she now has customers from all over the U.S. and the United Kingdom purchasing her lemonade online.

Lewis plans to set up at Perkin’s Orchard in Durham on Monday at noon.

For more information on Lewis’ lemonade business or if you would like to purchase some lemonade, go to her website at alemonade.com.