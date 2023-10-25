DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police announced arrests in two separate murder cases that took place at city parks and recreation facilities.

Those incidents happened just weeks apart.

Durham police made an arrest in the killing of 53-year-old Derke Clay at Long Meadow Park Tuesday afternoon. Douglas Jones is charged with first-degree murder and is currently being held in the Durham County jail with no bond.

It’s the second murder that’s taken place on city parks and rec grounds in less than a month.

“I believe all of the stuff about Durham; Durham is a city on the rise,” Mayor Pro Tempore Mark-Anthony Middleton said. “But we can’t be measured by the size of our buildings. It’s by how well the most vulnerable of our citizens are doing, particularly our young people.”

On Tuesday, Durham police also announced the arrests of two people in connection with the shooting death of 21-year-old Taqon Blake in the parking lot of W.D. Hill Recreation Center back on September 27.

In that shooting, Messiah Harvin-Cleveland is charged with first-degree murder and a second person is charged with accessory after the fact.

Middleton, a Ward 2 Council member, suggests a solution at the parks could be to implement directed patrols from law enforcement.

“Our police department can, not forever, but for a while focus on that area,” he said. “Of course, there are resource issues. It’s a big city. There are a lot of areas. But we can issue directed patrols.”

Parks and recreation facilities close at certain times to deter criminal activity.

CBS 17 reached out to the city to discuss the safety issues at area parks.

Culture & Community Manager Mary Unterreiner said in a statement: