DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Durham police and the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) are continuing to investigate after a Durham officer shot an armed woman at an apartment complex on Saturday evening.

Durham police responded to a report of indecent exposure in the 100 block of Allagosh Drive at the Lex at Brier Creek apartment complex at 5:39 p.m. on Saturday.

When officers arrived, they found a 49-year-old woman armed with a weapon.

During the incident, the woman was shot by an officer and transported to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police did not release any details about what happened before the woman was shot, why the officer shot the woman, or how many shots were fired. Durham police told CBS 17 in an email that the shooting remains an active investigation.

It’s also unclear if the woman was connected to the indecent exposure report or if anyone was charged in that incident.

Durham Beyond Policing is asking for transparency after an officer-involved shooting and an armed woman were involved in an altercation over the weekend (Crystal Price).

Additionally, the group Durham Beyond Policing said they are calling on police to release more information about the shooting.

“We always ask for transparency,” Danielle Purifoy said, a member of Durham Beyond Policing’s leadership team. “It’s important that police answer the questions of journalists who are trying to give some clarity to the broader public about how and when police are using force.”

While the circumstances of Saturday’s incident remain unclear, Purifoy said the city’s Community Safety Department will start sending mental health responders to mental health calls this summer, including “high risk” calls.

“In cases where there might be a weapon involved or something that’s higher risk, they’ll be deployed with a police officer,” Purifoy said.

Furthermore, Purifoy said when sending a mental health responder to certain calls, the outcome can be a game-changer.

“We know that there is a future coming in Durham where, at the very least, when events like these happen or others, there’s a better chance for de-escalation by professionals who intervene,” Purifoy said.

Police told CBS 17 in an email on Monday that Investigator M.P. Strickland has been placed on administrative leave with pay in connection with the incident while SBI and DPD’s Professional Standards Division conduct their investigations.

Durham police said that Investigator Strickland was wearing a body-worn camera that captured the incident. But DPD does not intend to petition the courts for the release of the footage at this time, they said.