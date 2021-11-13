Durham group, community have candid, spiritual conversation about gun violence

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — It was a collection of people from all walks of life. People, like William.

“I used to want to be a police officer, but life took a turn. A huge turn. I just turned away from wanting to be a police officer,” said William, who did not provide his last name.

William turned to the streets and guns at an early age. He was one of several testimonials at an event Saturday.

The Religious Coalition for a Non-Violent Durham, in collaboration with the Congregation at Duke Chapel, hosted a virtual retreat Saturday.

The retreat was a chance for people to hear testimonials, express how they feel, and talk about solutions to gun violence in Durham.

“We are concerned about young people making better decisions, but part of what is coming from it is that they have to be given better options,” one man said.

“Many times, we think we have the answers and that we are going to fix things. But how important it is to listen and learn,” a woman later said.

As of November 1, data from Durham police shows more than 30 people have been shot and killed in Durham this year, which is a 29 percent jump from the 24 people shot and killed at that same point last year.

“You heard folks told you, learn from us. Listen to our stories,” Rev. Dr. Fatimah Salleh said during the Zoom meeting.

The group plans to hold a similar event in the future. Click here, for more information on upcoming events.