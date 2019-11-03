Durham group gathers to stand up to gun violence after 2 dead in 6 shootings

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Community members are coming together after a violent week in Durham.

Two people died in six shootings reported across the city.

Police say Zaeveon Tucker, 17, was one of the victims.

Officers say he was crossing North Driver Street on Tuesday when he was killed in a drive-by shooting.

“Someone who lived in this neighborhood. Someone who would’ve come by this church. He wasn’t out of his area. He was in a place he knew and loved and felt safe at,” said Ben Haas with the religious coalition.

Tucker died steps from the Shepherd’s House United Methodist Church. It was one of six shootings that took place within 48 hours.

On Saturday, Shepherd’s House hosted a community gathering to stand against the violence.

“For this to happen in a spot where we’ve already been doing the work, it feels like the opposite it felt today that we need to reconsecrate something that’s been desecrated in this space,” said Haas.

More than 60 people showed up to pray, speak and support one another.

Many have their own stories, like Marion Bailey.

“I begin to pray immediately because although I don’t know their pain because we each experience it differently, I know the pain of losing a grandson,” said Bailey.

Her grandson was 20-years-old when he was killed.

“He will never see his son graduate, he will never have grandchildren, he will never get married, so there are a lot of nevers that happen when we visit people in cemeteries,” Bailey said.

The group wants grieving families to know they’re not alone.

They also want to put a stop to the violence. They said the city of Durham needs to unify and redirect resources so more families don’t have to feel this pain.

“Unity’s important in the face of responding to violence, unity’s an important way to live,” said Haas.

City and police leaders have said they’re working to enhance their gang task force and get more officers in response to the violence.

No arrests have been made in these shootings.

