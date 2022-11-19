DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Despite the dark and cold temperatures, volunteers stepped outside Friday night to make sure people won’t go hungry this Thanksgiving.

“I wanted to contribute positivity and hope to what everybody was going through,” said Katina Parker of Durham.

Parker said she found others who wanted to do the same.

It’s why she created the group called Feed Durham.

Since starting the group during the pandemic, Parker said Feed Durham has been able to help feed 100,000 people through cookouts and produce giveaways events.

“With inflation, with the state of the economy, with all of this fallout and repercussion from the pandemic, a lot of people are struggling,” she said.

Parker mentioned that she’s seen a growing issue in the Durham community and said food insecurity has greatly impacted seniors.

“I’ve met a lot of retirees who over the last two years have had to resort to food banks and will approach us and say this is the first time that they’ve ever had to do this,” Parker said. “It’s clear that there is shame, it’s clear that they’re sad and we have to do better.”

To step up, Parker and other volunteers set up outside on Friday to package meals and groceries for 600 households in Durham that will be delivered to families before Thanksgiving.

By putting out a call to more than 200 organizations, Parker said they were able to locate families in need and collect up to 15,000 pounds of food gathered mostly from local farms.

In addition to the food, Parker said recipients will also receive a handwritten love note inside each bag. Parker said, “We put a lot of thought and planning into what we offer people.”

Kristin Middaugh, who showed up Friday evening to help package food, said she recently moved to Durham and wanted to help volunteer.

“I think the holidays are really challenging for people, aside from the mental and emotional components of it… food insecurity continues to get worse,” Middaugh said.

She said shopping around the holidays can be an additional challenge for people and that inflation has added to the problem. Middaugh said everyone should be able to feel safe and cared for during the holidays.

If people would like to volunteer for future events, help fundraise or know someone who needs food, Feed Durham said people can reach out by messaging feeddurham@gmail.com.

More information is listed below for people who are looking to learn more or donate.

DONATE

CashApp: $BullCityEats

GoFundMe: www.gofundme.com/feeddurhamnc

Monthly Pledge: www.patreon.com/feeddurhamnc

Tax Deductible: https://tinyurl.com/5b2snaxp

FOLLOW FEED DURHAM

instagram.com/feeddurhamnc/

facebook.com/feeddurhamnc

tiktok.com/feeddurhamnc

twitter.com/feeddurhamnc