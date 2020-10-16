Durham group providing free rides to polls seeks more volunteers

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – A group in Durham is offering free rides to polls during the early voting period and on Election Day.

The group, named Durham Drives, has about 130 volunteers helping to get people with no reliable means of transportation out to polls. They drove about 45 people to vote on Thursday’s first day of early voting.

In all, more than 270,000 ballots were cast in North Carolina on Thursday alone — marking a more than 100,000 increase from the first day of early voting in 2016. More than 1 million people have voted as of Friday.

Durham Drives is looking for more drivers to volunteer.

People can schedule a ride or sign up to volunteer online.

