DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) -Sunday afternoon, people gathered in Westover Park to remember the 22 people who were killed in road crashes in Durham this year and the many others who were injured.

“The driver just kept speeding on,” said Bridget Bell who spoke during the event after losing a close friend. Bell said a car hit 40-year-old Matt Simpson at a crosswalk while he was riding a bike with his family in July.

“This has been an unimaginable loss for Allison and their family. Four months later their 2-year-old daughter asks where dad is, and their 4-year-old son is trying so hard to understand what happened,” Bell said.

Bell joined city leaders and others to speak on the issue during the emotional gathering for World Day of Remembrance for road crash victims.

John Tallmadge, executive director of Bike Durham who helped organize the event, said the advocacy organization has continued to strive for safe, affordable and sustainable transportation.

“Each of those people has a story and people who love them and we don’t have to accept that their deaths are inevitable as a tradeoff for getting around in our cars,” Tallmadge said.

By redesigning some of Durham’s dangerous roads and making efforts to reduce speed limits, Tallmadge believes the city can improve safety for drivers, bicyclists, walkers and others.

“The biggest change is that the decision-makers who are designing our streets and roadways… that they’re making changes to prioritize people’s safety,” he said.

After speeches and a candle-lighting ceremony, Tallmadge directed everyone to walk to the crosswalk near the park on Guess Road where Simpson was killed.

By using luminaries, the group temporarily narrowed the road to two lanes of traffic to slow down traffic on the busy street. The group Bike Durham hoped to emphasize the measures that must be taken in order to save lives.

“The number of fatalities and serious injuries is just shocking and unacceptable,” Tallmadge said.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said more than 42,000 people died in roadway crashes in the U.S. in 2021 and said it’s the highest number of fatalities in 16 years.

NHTSA also stated that more than 7,000 people were killed walking in the U.S. in 2021- an increase of 13 percent over the prior year.

City of Durham Transportation Director Sean Egan said Durham has seen a decrease in fatalities, despite national trends. Egan believes the drop may be due to the city’s efforts to improve safety on Durham roads.

Bike Durham said that they support Vision Zero which was a commitment that the city made in 2017 to reduce road crash deaths. The group hopes to see an action plan and full-time Vision Zero Coordinator in next year’s budget.