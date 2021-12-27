Durham group uses Kwanzaa to focus on stopping violence within the city

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – The corner of West Parrish Street in downtown Durham is the site of the historic Black Wall Street.

On Monday, it was also a backdrop to a small gathering that wasn’t a typical Kwanzaa celebration.

“This is the second day of Kwanzaa — Kujichagulia, which means self-determination. The reality is many of these mothers that are crying are Black mothers. Many of these children that are dying are Black babies. So, we have to come up with our own self-determination,” explained Minister Paul Scott.

Scott is the founder of the Black Messiah Movement in Durham.

The goal Monday was for the group to have open conversations, pinpoint problems, and come up with answers to gun violence within the city.

“We definitely have to put the village together. We have to get the community back together. Like the elders say back in the day, one child belonged to the whole community,” Scott said.

Recent data from Durham police shows that both 2020 and 2021 have outpaced 2019 when it comes to the number of gunshot wounds. There were more than 40 homicides in 2021, as of Dec. 17.

“As far as resources, we need that. That’s something that I feel like all too often black people have been asking for. And asking for,” said Sharahn Campbell.

Police said while only 37 percent of Durham’s population is Black, as of November, 89 percent of the people who have been shot this year are in that demographic.

“For me, I have kids. So, what kind of parent would I be if I can’t speak for them?” Campbell said.

Scott said the next step is forming an elder’s council where older, long-time community members can help, too.