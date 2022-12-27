DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Geer Cemetery is one of Durham’s first burial grounds for African Americans.

“For me personally, I don’t have family buried here, but the people that are buried here represent my African American heritage,” said Debra Taylor Gonzales-Garcia.

Hundreds of markers and tombstones fill the space off Colonial Street.

“This cemetery started because there was a need for a community cemetery for African Americans,” Gonzales-Garcia said.

The earliest origins of the Geer Cemetery date back to 1877. The last documented burial happened in 1945.

In 2003, a group of descendants and people in the community gathered to form the Friends of Geer Cemetery. Throughout the years this nonprofit group has worked to restore and reclaim the site through clean-ups and other community projects.

However, it’s one project Gonzales-Garcia, President of FoGC and board member Carissa Trotta say has been top of mind recently.

“So, we were fortunate to get a donation, an anonymous donation, that allowed us to do a ground penetrating survey,” said Trotta. “We want to be able to respect the space by getting input from the descendants about how this space should be restored. So, we wanted to learn about every aspect that we could,” Trotta explained.

In May, the survey began along the U-shaped path through the cemetery. The technology provided a non-invasive way to see if there were burials underneath it.

“There were 12 possible grave sites that fall along the edges of this path. We know that many of them are only now about a foot to a foot and a half under the earth, the tops of those shafts,” said Trotta.

For FoGC, this report is just one more step closer to the goal of a comprehensive preservation plan for the cemetery.

“These people built Durham. They need to have their stories told,” Trotta said.

FoGC also said the survey gave great information into how to preserve the cemetery.

If you are interested in getting involved in community clean-ups along with other projects, visit the Friends of Greer Cemetery website.