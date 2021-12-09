Durham gunshot victim walks into Raleigh hospital, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A Durham shooting victim walked into a Raleigh hospital after the incident Wednesday night, officials said Thursday afternoon.

Raleigh police said the victim arrived at WakeMed Brier Creek around 8:30 p.m.

Durham police said a man was wounded during an earlier shooting in the 3000 block of New Haven Drive, which is the location of the Haven at Research Triangle Park apartments.

The area is in southeast Durham between Ellis Road and South Miami Boulevard.

The wounded man suffered injuries that are not believed to life-threatening, according to Durham police.

No details about the shooting were released by police Thursday afternoon.

Durham police said anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Investigator C. Bernock at (919) 560-4440, ext. 29414 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200.