DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — This week, the workouts at GTA Fitness and Performance in Durham look a bit different.

“So, with it being cardio week, we usually run outside,” mentioned Jonathan Gramby.

Instead of running outside, Gramby, the gym’s owner, is opting to keep the doors closed and his clients inside for now.

“With me being the owner and the trainer, it is a lot to handle as far as making sure that they are safe. even outside the gym,” he stated. “(I’m) educating them on how to protect themselves at home as well. Like making sure they are keeping their windows closed.”

For much of the morning Wednesday, a code red air quality alert was in place in central North Carolina. It did downgrade to a code orange in the early afternoon.

Still a warning the air quality is at an unhealthy level. This all stems from wildfire smoke from Canada.

Dr. Aaron Vose, a pulmonologist at Duke University Hospital, said it’s a good idea for people to stay inside as much as possible and avoid strenuous outdoor activity.

“It’s the debris, the ash, the gaseous components that’s produced by the burning of those wildfire materials increases the degree of inflammation in your lungs and throughout the body,” he explained.

Gramby said he’s advising clients who want to do extra work outside of the gym to try to do it indoors.

However, as far as his classes go, he’s trying to keep things as normal as possible.

“Nothing will change as far as the workout format other than we won’t be outside and the doors will be closed,” he said.

N.C. Department of Environmental Quality’s Division of Air Quality said Wednesday the code orange alert will remain in effect through Thursday.