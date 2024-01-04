DURHAM (WNCN) — The City of Durham is now revealing it has spent nearly $100,000 on testing five Durham parks after discovering elevated levels of lead.

On Tuesday night, the Durham City Council approved additional funding for an assessment of the parks. It’s now been more than a year since Duke University researchers found those elevated levels in soil.

Marcus Southern lives just steps away from one of those parks. He’s asked for an immediate fix so his two-year-old son can stay safe.

“This problem might be fixed when he is 12 but by that time, an entire generation of Durham’s children will not have safe parks to play in,” Southern said.

This week, council voted in favor of a contract amendment with Mid-Atlantic Associates for more than $40,000 in additional funding after the company completed its own assessment of the parks.

The city says that soil sampling required more resources than expected.

“We did not want a surface investigation,” Mayor Pro Tempore Mark-Anthony Middleton said. “We did not want something that would give us the quickest out. We wanted a thorough, a comprehensive examination of the soil there.”

Those elevated levels were confirmed throughout areas of East End, East Durham, Lyon, Northgate, and Walltown Parks. Fencing still blocks off the tainted pieces of land.

The extra money was used to sample nine playground areas and test for other hazardous substances like arsenic. Tests were also taken at deeper levels in the soil as requested by the N.C. Department of Environmental Quality.

Many residents question why work to clean up the parks hasn’t started and why a plan hasn’t been made public.

“We’re going to leave the fences up until we know that it’s safe to bring them down,” Middleton said. “No halfway safe. Not ‘we think it’s safe.’ We want the science. We want the data. We want a strong factual basis to let our kids play in those areas again.”

The city reports it will provide an update early this year with community meetings. But for those like Southern, the process isn’t quick enough.

“This feels increasingly like it’s going to fall on those communities — East Durham, East End, Walltown — to fix their own problem,” Southern said.

The Durham County Department of Public Health said four children came into the clinic for free blood lead testing when it was offered for more than a month this fall. However, some who live in the impacted areas would like to see on-site blood testing.