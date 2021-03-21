Durham hazmat crews respond after suspicious Amazon delivery reported

Crews in Durham after the suspicious package was reported Sunday. Photo by Crystal Price/CBS 17

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Emergency crews in Durham shut down part of a street Sunday evening after a resident reported a suspicious package.

The incident was reported around 6:45 p.m. at a home in the 900 block of South Alston Avenue, according to Durham fire officials.

The person who reported the incident told officials that an Amazon delivery at their home contained a white powdery substance.

Hazmat crews responsded to investigate and tested the substance. It turned out to be adhesive tape and was not harmful.

The road was never closed, but one lane of traffic was blocked while authorities investigated.

The scene was clear by 7:35 p.m.