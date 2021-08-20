Durham health, community leaders hold back to school bash, COVID-19 vaccine event

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — On Friday, dozens of health and community leaders in Durham joined together to make sure children have what they need to go back to school.

It was made possible thanks to the huge Durham County Back To School Bash at Durham County Memorial Stadium.

Hundreds of families attended and there was something for everyone, from food to haircuts and styling tips, to backpacks, school supplies and more.

However, the biggest line was at the vaccine booth. The county health department provided first dose shots and gift cards while supplies lasted.

Health officials said they’re glad the incentives are encouraging more people to get their shot.

While those getting vaccinated said despite mixed feelings on the vaccine they just couldn’t wait any longer.

“We’re coming to get the vaccine. Actually, the reason we’re coming now is because a friend of ours lives in Florida and she just died from COVID. She died two days ago,” Wake County resident Mark Green said.

“It was always important to get vaccinated from when we started doing them in December but then delta came and it has just completely changed the game so it’s definitely more important than ever so we’re so glad the state has given us this opportunity to help people finally get their foot in the door,” Communications Director for Durham County Department of Public Health Alecia Smith said.

Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines were available.

The event was scheduled from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.