Durham health officials investigate COVID-19 outbreaks at long-term care facilities

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Durham health officials are working along with long-term care centers to investigate COVID-19 outbreaks at multiple facilities.

The Durham County Department of Public Health said coronavirus cases have been confirmed among residents and staff at Durham Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Durham VA Healthcare System Community Nursing Home, and Treyburn Rehabilitation Center.

There have been 15 cases confirmed at Durham Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, and four cases each at Durham VA Healthcare System Community Nursing Home and Treyburn Rehabilitation Center.

COVID-19 cases at Durham Nursing and Rehabilitation Center were reported over the weekend by county health officials.

All residents and staff will be tested for the virus in accordance with North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services guidance.

“We are working closely with our long-term care facilities and the North Carolina Department of Health and Services to minimize the impact of COVID-19 at these facilities,” said Health Director Rod Jenkins. “The safety of our long-term care residents and all Durham County residents is paramount as we continue in our COVID response.”

County and state health officials encourage everyone to take steps to protect themselves from respiratory illnesses, including COVID-19:

