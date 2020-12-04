Durham high school football team petitions school board to bring back more sports

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — For Vincent Anthony and some of his teammates, their dream is to get back on the football field.

“Hopefully they can see eye to eye with us,” Anthony said.

He’s a junior at C.E. Jordan High School in Durham and a member of the football team.

“Seeing volleyball and cross country start to go. I just think we can do it and it’s really frustrating not to be able to,” mentioned fellow teammates and senior at C.E. Jordan High, Luke Walker.

Last month, the team sent a letter to the Durham County School Board.

“We, the members of the C.E. Jordan High School Football Team, are writing this appeal to you as student-athletes of Durham. We are concerned about not being able to start voluntary workouts and begin athletics,” the letter reads.

It’s a risky thing to do. But we understand the precautions that we have to take,” said Reggie Love, a sophomore at C.E. Jordan High.

Back in October, Durham Public Schools phased in both volleyball and cross country.

However, according to DPS, the school board voted down a proposal that would allow football workouts at its last meeting.

DPS said it’s continuing to look at data surrounding COVID-19 and will use the information to determine when it’s safe for sports like football to resume.

Sports are slowly staring to return to Wake County Schools. Football workouts started this week.

Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools, Cumberland, Chatham, Orange County Schools have also started to slowly roll out sports within the North Carolina High School Athletic Association guidelines.

“At the end of the day, this is what we’ve working for this entire year,” Dave Aguayo, junior at C.E. Jordan High, said.

DPS said it does not expect the board to revisit the reopening of additional sports during the next work session.

“We are ready to go at any time,” Anthony stated.