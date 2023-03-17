DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police said Friday afternoon that a high school was placed on “secure status” for about an hour after a report of a person trespassing on campus.

The incident was reported at Jordan High School when at 3:35 p.m. a trespasser was seen on the campus, according to a news release from Durham Public Schools.

Police said the secure status was motivated by “an abundance of caution” and officers did not report that any incident had taken place.

Durham school officials said the “secure status” was not a lockdown but was to prevent “access into and out of the school buildings.”

Later, a 14-year-old was found on the campus and detained by law enforcement, school officials said. No weapons were present or involved, according to the news release.

Durham police said at 4:34 p.m. the “secure status” had been lifted at the school and students were being dismissed at that time. Durham school officials said the incident delayed the dismissal by about 10 minutes.

Below is the original full text from the Durham police statement on the incident:

“NEWS ALERT Jordan High School is currently on secure status as officers investigate a trespassing on campus. This is it out of an abundance of caution. We’ll update you as we receive more information.”